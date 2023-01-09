Greensky Bluegrass Announce Summer Shed Run And Winter Tour

DENVER, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Jam band icons Greensky Bluegrass are gearing up for their annual Colorado amphitheater tour, which includes shows at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sept 15 and 16.

The Red Rocks shows will mark the band’s 16th and 17th performance at the noted Colorado stage and will be supported by special guests The Teskey Brothers on Sept 15 and Sierra Ferrell on Sept 16.

The brief amphitheater tour will also feature a pair of performances at the Dillon Amphitheater in Dillon, Colorado, on Sept 13 and 14.

For fans who aren’t in Colorado, Greensky Bluegrass also revealed plans for their 2023 winter tour, with the run set to start at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, on January 12th with additional shows on the East Coast and Midwestern US through February.

The winter tour will see support from Mikaela Davis, Neighbor, Mihali, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Railroad Earth, and Holly Bowling on various dates.

Check the full winter tour itinerary below.

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS ON TOUR

1/12 @ Town Ballroom | Buffalo, NY

1/13 @ Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY

1/14 @ Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY

1/15 @ The Stanley | Utica, NY

1/18 @ Count Basie Center For The Arts | Red Bank, NJ

1/19 @ Flynn Theatre | Burlington, VT – An Evening With

1/20 @ MGM Music Hall at Genway | Boston, MA

1/21 @ The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

1/25 @ The Agora Theatre | Cleveland, OH

1/26 @ Stage AE | Pittsburgh, PA

1/27 @ The Anthem | Washington DC

1/28 @ The Anthem | Washington DC

2/1 @ Kemba Live! | Columbus, OH

2/2 @ The Pageant | St. Louis, MO

2/3-4 @ The Vic Theatre | Chicago, IL

2/22 @ The Intersection | Grand Rapids, MI

2/23 @ The Riverside Theater | Milwaukee, WI

2/24 @ Palace Theatre | Saint Paul, MN

2/25 @ Uptown Theater | Kansas City, MO