Josephine Vaccarello Promoted To EVP Of Live At Madison Square Garden Entertainment

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – As Madison Square Garden plans to spin out their entertainment holdings, the company announced that industry veteran Josephine Vaccarello has been promoted to the role of Executive Vice President, Live, at Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

In her new role, Vaccarello will take on oversight of MSGE’s live entertainment bookings, including concerts, family shows, performing arts, venue tours, and special events at the company’s portfolio of venues in New York and Chicago.

Those venues include the company’s flagship Madison Square Garden, and the Theater at Madison Square Garden, as well as Radio City Music Hall, The Beacon Theatre, and the Chiago Theatre.

In her new role, Vaccarello will also take on responsibility for booking the still under construction MSG Sphere in Los Angeles, which is on track to open during the second half of 2023.

She will report to James Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MSG Entertainment.

Vaccarello has been a part of the MSG team for more than two decades. Most recently, she has overseen the booking of concerts, comedy, all family entertainment and theatrical properties, and special events, in addition to overseeing the Live division’s business strategy

She also played a key role in landing some notable residencies for MSG, including Billy Joel’s record-breaking run at Madison Square Garden, Harry Styles 15-night stand at MSG, and Phish’s annual New Year’s Eve shows at their Baker’s Dozen residency. She also helped to bring Tedeschi Trucks Band’s multi-year, dual-city residency at The Beacon and The Chicago Theatre; Jerry Seinfeld’s ongoing Beacon Theatre residency; and the annual Z100 Jingle Ball event to MSGE rooms.

Ms. Vaccarello began her career with the Company in 1998 as an administrative assistant. She is a graduate of SUNY, Albany with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

“Throughout my 25 years at this Company, I’ve had unique opportunities to grow and evolve my career within the organization, and I’m honored to take on this elevated leadership role, particularly as MSG Entertainment expands its live entertainment business. We have a lot of big ideas for the future that will make an indelible mark on live entertainment and I’m looking forward to continuing to create iconic moments with artists for our fans in New York, Chicago and soon, Las Vegas,” Vaccarello said, announcing her new role at MSG.

“Over her tenure at MSG Entertainment, Josephine has been instrumental in growing our live event business by pursuing innovative opportunities including multi-night bookings and unique residencies, and bringing unforgettable events featuring the world’s biggest artists to our venues. In this new leadership role, I am confident she will continue to raise the bar within the live entertainment industry by leveraging her unparalleled relationships and expertise across our portfolio and in booking our newest venue – the state-of-the-art MSG Sphere,” added James Dolan, MSG Executive Chairman and CEO.