Pantera Announces 2023 Tour With Lamb Of God

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Newly reunited metal legends Pantera finally revealed the details for their long-rumored tour with shows kicking off in North America in July.

The tour, which will feature original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Zakk Wylde (guitar) and Charlie Benante (drums); will get underway on July July 28th at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA, and make stops in Milwaukee, Toronto, Austin, Denver, and more before wrapping up in Bristow, VA on September 15th at Jiffy Lube Live.

The run will be the first for Pantera in two decades after the group went on hiatus in 2003.

For the tour, Pantera will be joined by special guests Lamb of God.

In addition, Pantera will be supporting Metallica during the band’s North America Stadium tour with shows in 2023 & 2024 and be headliners at multiple major rock festivals this year, including Rockfest, Inkcarceration, and more.

TOUR DATES:

*Festival Date | #Support Act TBD | ^Pantera Support for Metallica Dates|

2023 Dates

Fri May 20 – Daytona, FL – Welcome to Rockville*

Thu Jul 13 – Cadott, WI – Rockfest*

Sat Jul 15 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration*

Fri Jul 28 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sat Jul 29 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Mon Jul 31 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater#

Wed Aug 02 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Fri Aug 04 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium^

Sat Aug 05 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Aug 06 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Tue Aug 08 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Wed Aug 09 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri Aug 11 – Montreal, QC – Olympique Stadium^

Sat Aug 12 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Tue Aug 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Thu Aug 17 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri Aug 18 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium^

Sun Aug 20 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Aug 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium^

Sat Aug 26 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 31 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Sep 01 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium^

Sun Sep 03 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma*

Thu Sep 07 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Fri Sep 08 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat Sep 10 – Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival*

Tue Sep 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Fri Sep 15 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Sep 23 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*

Sat Oct 07 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock*

Fri Nov 03 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center^

Fri Nov 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field^

2024 Dates

Fri Aug 02 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium^

Fri Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field^

Fri Aug 16 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium^

Fri Aug 23 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium^

Fri Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field^