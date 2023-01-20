Warner Chappell Music Philippines Strikes A Global Admin Deal With ABS-CBN Music

MANILLA, Philippines (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music Philippines has formed a worldwide publishing agreement with ABS-CBN Music, under ABS-CBN Film Productions, Inc., which represents one of the largest music catalogs in the Philippines.

Under the terms of the deal, Warner Chappell Music will take on global publishing administration rights for the catalog, helping to bring music from the region to international audiences.

One of The Philippines most influential music companies, they represent a roster of more than 300 songwriters as well as a catalog of thousands of songs.

The ABS-CBN Music catalogue includes some of the most notable Original Pilipino Music (OPM) hits, a regional genre of pop music that first came to prominence in the 1970s and includes composers, such as Freddie Aguilar, George Canseco, Mike Hanopol and Rey Valera.

Songs include classics like ‘Anak’, ‘Jeproks (Laki Sa Layaw)’, ‘Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko’, and ‘Kastilyong Buhangin’ as well as hits like ‘Awitin Mo, Isasayaw Ko’ by Joey De Leon and Marvic Sotto, and ‘May Bukas Pa’ by Charo Unite and Ernesto dela Pena.

The catalog also includes more contemporary material such as ‘Dahil Sa’Yo’ by Inigo Pascual and Gabriel Tagadtad, ‘Hawak Kamay’ by Yeng Constantino, ‘Malaya’ by Moira dela Torre, ‘Mr. Right’ by Christian Martinez, ‘Nanghihinayang’ by Larry Hermoso, ‘Patuloy Ang Pangarap’ by Jonathan Manalo, and winning songs of the Himig-Handog music competitions, such as ‘Hanggang’ by Ronnie and Gigi Cordero, ‘Kung Ako Na Lang Sana’ by Soc Villanueva, and ‘Mabagal’ by Dan Martel Tañedo.

“This partnership with Warner Chappell Music is a great opportunity for Filipino music and our brilliant songwriters to reach greater heights as ABS-CBN strives to champion Filipino artistry on the global stage,” said Roxy Liquigan, head of music at ABS-CBN.