Main Street Advisors’ Paul Wachter And Nexus Management Group founder Ceci Kurzman Join UTA’s Board Of Directors

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sports and entertainment marketing company United Talent Agency announced the addition of Main Street Advisors CEO Paul Wachter and Nexus Management Group founder Ceci Kurzman to the company’s board of directors.

Following the appointment of Wachter and Kurzman, UTA’s longtime director and co-founder Jim Berkus plans to step down from a leadership role on the board. Berkus, who joined UTA in 1991 when it formed through the merger of Bauer-Benedek Agency and Leading Artists Agency, has served as the agency’s chairman since 1997.

“The addition of Paul and Ceci, with their web of expertise in entertainment and technology, finance and corporate governance, is another powerful signal about the trajectory of our company and the work we are doing on behalf of our clients,” said Jeremy Zimmer, co-founder and CEO of UTA. “When we brought in EQT last summer as UTA’s largest minority investor, we together recognized the value of adding experienced outside voices to the board to help us continue to pursue our goals. Both Paul and Ceci are passionate about artists and culture and recognize the importance of how UTA can continue to lead into the future. We could not be more fortunate to have them stepping into these roles.”

Paul Wachter is the founder and CEO of investment management firm Main Street Advisors, which is prominent in sports, media, music and entertainment and has advised clients such as LeBron James, Jimmy Iovine, Dr. Dre, Fenway Sports Group and Spotify.

Wachter has served on the boards of Time Warner, Virgin America and Beats Electronics and is a graduate of Columbia Law School and Wharton.

“I’ve watched Jeremy and UTA build one of the most dynamic businesses in entertainment, sports and media. These industries are going through a generational transformation, and UTA is uniquely positioned to be one of the companies at the center of it,” said Wachter. “I’m very honored to join as board chairman and thrilled to be a part of how UTA continues to innovate for their clients and investors.”

Kurzman is the founder of Nexus Management, which launched as an artist management company before transitioning into a private investment platform for the consumer, media, and technology industries. She has served on numerous boards, including Management, which began as an artist management company and evolved into a platform for private investments in the consumer, media and technology sectors. She has served on public, private and nonprofit boards since 2012, which currently include

Kurzman’s resume also includes senior roles at Arista Records and Sony Music’s Epic Records. She is a graduate of Harvard University.

“Culture, entertainment and sports are universal throughout the world, creating new forms of disruption and opportunity every day. UTA touches every corner of these ecosystems and has the growing reach and capabilities to continue to drive success for the extraordinary artists, athletes and clients they represent,” said Kurzman. “I’m excited to work with the rest of the UTA board to continue to innovate and pursue their vision.”