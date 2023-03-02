Longtime Label Exec Stu Bergen Joins Deezer’s Board

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — French music streaming service Deezer announced the addition of Stu Bergen to its board of directors.

Bergen, whose appointment to Deezer’s board goes into immediate effect, will take the place of Amanda Cameron, who was originally nominated to the board by Access Industry after Deezer went public in 2022.

According to Deezer, Cameron is stepping away from the board due to time constraints with her resignation effective as of February 28th.

Bergen must still be approved for his board position by Deezer’s investors but will assume the appointment of his predecessor until Deezer’s general meeting on December 31st, 2023.

A veteran of the recording industry, Bergen most recently led Warner Music Group’s International Recorded Music operations outside the US and UK as CEO, International and Global Commercial Services.

His resume also includes roles at WMG’s artist and label services division, WEA, and Warner Music Group’s President, International, Recorded Music, among other roles.

Before joining the team at WMG, Bergen served as EVP of Rock Music for Columbia Records, EVP of Island Records, and VP of Promotion for Epic Records. Stu began his music industry career in 1988 at TVT Records, after which he became Director Promotion at Relativity Records.

“I’m truly looking forward to working with the Deezer board and leadership team, supporting the ambition to connect artists and fans in meaningful and engaging ways, as the company continues to create profitable growth and expand globally. It’s an exciting opportunity and after 30+ years in the music industry, I hope to contribute with useful insights and experiences, working with Deezer to take the business to the next level,” Bergen said.

“With Stu joining, we are adding three decades of music industry experience to the Deezer board, including promotion and marketing expertise, which will undoubtedly be useful as we take our next ambitious steps in an increasingly competitive music streaming market,” added Deezer CEO Jeronimo Folgueira.