Eliah Seton Named CEO Of SoundCloud

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — DIY music streaming platform SoundCloud announced the promotion of Eliah Seton as the company’s chief executive officer.

Seton, who joined SoundCloud in 2021 as president will succeed Michael Weissman, who announced plans to exit the company to pursue new opportunities.

As president, Seton oversaw SoundCloud’s Creator and Roster operating divisions as well as strategy, M&A, content partnerships, business development, and distribution and artist partnerships.

“As the only platform with direct relationships with artists and fans at scale, SoundCloud has a singular opportunity to forge the future of the music industry by unlocking the full power of fandom,” said Seton. “I am grateful to Mike for our partnership, to Fred and the board for their confidence and thrilled to work alongside our incredible leadership team to realize that vision.”

Before he joined SoundCloud, Seton served in multiple senior leadership roles at WMG, most recently President of Independent Music & Creator Services for the label group.

He is a graduate of Harvard Business School, where he received his Master of Business Administration, and of Harvard College.

Along with Seton’s promotion, SoundCloud announced that longtime board member Frank Wilson has been named as the new board chair. Wilson succeeds SoundCloud Founder Alexander Ljung who served as CEO from 2007-2017 and chairman from 2017-2022, who will now step back from his leadership role to focus on new projects as Chair Emeritus.

“I have served on SoundCloud’s board for more than a decade and can honestly say that I have never been more excited about the direction and leadership of the company. Eliah’s passion for the business of music, relationships and vision are exactly what is needed for the next phase of SoundCloud’s growth, said Wilson. “On behalf of the board, I want to thank Mike for his leadership, dedication and partnership over the past several years and welcome Eliah to this new role,” said Fred Wilson.