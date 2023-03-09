Mary J Blige, Live Nation Urban & Pepsi Announce Second Annual ‘Strength of a Woman’ Festival & Summit

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Queen Mary J. Blige and Pepsi proudly announce the second annual Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit in partnership with Live Nation Urban. The fest returns to the South in Atlanta with four days of music, comedy, female empowerment, and community occurring May 11 – 14.

The female empowerment summit is curated by the Grammy-award-winning R&B artist. It is the only festival experience brought to you exclusively by an all-black, female team. The 2022 inaugural edition sold out in 72 hours.

The festival this year is sure to bring the iconic moments with two nights of music at the State Farm Arena with a special #HipHop50 celebration featuring rarely performed songs by Blige and friends in a special “MJB B-Sides,” set and a special R&B night with performances by Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker, Muni Long, Lucky Daye, and more.

The Strength of a Woman festival is engaging with women more than ever before and returns as the destination for inspiring programming, pivotal panels, musical performances, workshops, and more. Following the success of its debut last year, Blige, and her partners Nicole Jackson, Vice President of MJB Inc., and Marketing Maven Ashaunna Ayars of The Ayars Agency will return this May with initiatives that further empower women of the BIPOC community. The festival is dedicated to curating a safe haven for women, led and assembled by women from production to performances that sustain the festival’s inaugural blueprint.

“I’m so excited to bring our Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit back to Atlanta for its second year,” Blige shares. “Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire, and build amongst a community of women is the reason why we created this festival. I’m so grateful for all of the support from our performers and participants and of course Live Nation Urban, Pepsi and our additional partners who are committed to celebrating and creating community for black women.”