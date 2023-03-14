Zach Bryan, Willie Nelson & Family & Turnpike Troubadours To Headline The Inaugural FairWell Music Festival

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation revealed the lineup for the inaugural FairWell Festival, which is set to land at Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Central Oregon from July 21-23.

The multi-genre music festival will feature three stages of music and more than 36 artists, including headliners Zach Bryan, Willie Nelson & Family and Turnpike Troubadours.

Additional performers announced for the festival’s 2023 debut include Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Mt. Joy, Morgan Wade, Trampled By Turtles, Yola, Band of Horses, Luke Grimes and Charley Crockett.

FairWell will pay homage to Central Oregon with a full slate of locally sourced culinary options that include a craft beer hall, and a curated wine “experience” as well as selection of local food vendors, a craft market, and fairground attractions.

Ticket types include 1-Day and 3-Day, GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets, and layaway payment plans start at $25 down. Specialty-priced 3-Day GA Student Tickets will also be available for all current college & university students, available in limited quantities.

For the well-heeled festival fan, VIP packages are available, starting with GA+, offering fans a private lounge with seating, air-conditioned restrooms and a full-service bar with beer, wine, and cocktails for purchase.

Additional VIP options include platinum tickets with front-of-stage viewing areas at two stages, complimentary all-day dining and full-service bar, access to a Platinum Lounge with relaxed seating, plus all of the amenities of VIP and GA+

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.fairwellfestival.com/tickets