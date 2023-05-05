Extreme Drops Off The M3 Rock Festival Due To Injury

COLUMBIA, MD (CelebrityAccess) — The Boston-based rock band Extreme announced they are dropping out of the M3 Rock Festival while guitarist Nuno Bettencourt recovers from basketball-related injuries.

The band announced the lineup change on their social media, writing: “We are seriously bummed out that we are unable to perform for everyone at the M3 Rock Festival as we’ve been looking forward to the festival for several months. We apologize for the inconvenience to fans attending the festival.”

Loudwire reported that Bettencourt injured his knee during the Rockers vs. Cruisers basketball game on the recent Monsters of Rock Cruise and subsequently required medical attention.

While Extreme won’t be at M3, they are still planning to hit the road for the Thicker Than Blood Tour this Summer.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off August 2nd at the State Theater in Portland, Maine, and concludes on August 29th at The Showbox in Seattle.

Extreme then head to Australia and Japan for a series of dates in September.