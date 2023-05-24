Nick Jarjour Leaves Hipgnosis Songs Fund as Global Head of Song Management

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Nick Jarjour, the Global Head of Song Management at UK-based Hipgnosis Songs Fund, has left his position at the company.

Jarjour announced the news of his exit via LinkedIn on Monday (May 22), where he said he was ready to “embark on an exciting new chapter in his journey.”

Jarjour, who manages superstar songwriter, producer and artist Starrah, joined Hipgnosis as Global Head of Song Management in June 2020. He was previously a partner at Maverick Management from May 2016 – July 2020.

He joined the Hipgnosis Advisory Board in early 2019 and is still on the Advisory Board, according to his LinkedIn Profile. Hipgnosis struck a catalog deal with his management client Starrah in April 2019. In addition, he is also the CEO of his own label, publishing and creative agency, JarjourCo.

His other current advisory roles include advisor to (and has invested in) companies such as Xposure Music and HiFi. He also serves as an advisor to Triller and is on the artist advocacy council at BeatBread.

According to Jarjour, his company “will continue offering comprehensive solutions, such as artist development, rights management, licensing, data analytics, marketing tools and access to nascent technology like A.I. through ecosystem partners to help songwriters, artists, publishers, labels, and industry professionals in navigating the ever-evolving landscape of the music business empowering both artists and companies alike.”

He added, “I had the honor of working alongside a visionary leader and mentor, Merck Mercuriadis, who has achieved remarkable feats for songwriters and revolutionized the music industry for future generations.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to have walked through those hallowed halls and collaborated with the entire team, including esteemed individuals like Ted Cockle, Bjorn Lindvall, Chris Helm, Amy Thompson and Kenny MacPherson.

“Together, we can push the boundaries of what is possible, driving innovation across the music, interactive, and technology sectors while having a great deal of fun! Thank you for being part of the journey thus far, and we are thrilled to embark on this new chapter with every one of you.”