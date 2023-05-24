Country Music Singer/Songwriter & Army Vet Craig Morgan Announces God, Family, Country Tour For Fall 2023

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music singer/songwriter, author and Army veteran Craig Morgan will launch his headlining God, Family, Country Tour in partnership with Operation Finally Home. The tour starts September 20 in Englewood, NJ, with special guests The Reeves Brothers. The 13-date theater and auditorium dates run through the end of October.

Morgan is expected to bring his fan-favorite tour back on the road this fall, with new music expected later this year. The Grand Ole Opry member will introduce new songs to his set, in addition to hits such as “Bonfire,” “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” and more.

“I cannot wait to bring the GFC tour back again this year and share our music with the greatest fans in the world,” Morgan says in a press release. “It was truly special performing in intimate venues last year, and we just enjoyed it too much not to do another run.”

Morgan’s tour partner, Operation Finally Home, is a nonprofit that, according to their website, “Provides mortgage-free homes, home modifications and transitional housing to wounded ill and injured military veterans, first responders and their families in honor of their service and sacrifice to country and community.”

Morgan’s tour shares the same name as his 2020 album and his memoir, released September 2022.

On Monday (May 29), the Army vet will perform during the National Memorial Day Parade – the largest Memorial Day event in the nation. His performance will honor and salute the men and women who have sacrificed in service to America. In addition to the live, in-person experience in Washington, D.C., the parade’s television special will be broadcast.

CRAIG MORGAN TOUR DATES

9/20 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen PAC

9/21 – Rutland, VT – Paramount Theatre

9/22 – Concord, NH – Chubb Theatre

9/23 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall

9/24 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theater

10/12 – Tyler, TX – UT Tyler Cowan Fine & Performing Arts Center

10/15 – Orange, TX – Lutcher Theater

10/19 – Effingham, IL – Effingham Performance Center

10/20 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

10/21 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Theater

10/22 – Ashland, KY – Paramount Arts Center

10/26 – Auburn, AL – Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center

10/27 – Henderson, TN – Williams Auditorium