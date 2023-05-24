Finnish Fullsteam Agency Announces Key Personnel Changes

HELSINKI, FINLAND (VIP-Booking) – Marko Kivelä, who has had a long career at Provinssi Festival, will transition from his position(s)s as the Managing Director (MD) of Selmun and the CEO of Provinssi to become agent/promoter at Finnish Fullsteam Agency starting from September 1st.

At the same time, Provinssi appoints a new promoter: Aino-Maria Paasivirta, who was awarded as the Future Trendsetter of the Year at the Industry Awards in 2018 and as the Promoter of the Year in 2019. Paasivirta will be responsible for Provinssi`s program planning and booking. She has been involved in Provinssi`s program working group since 2016.

Marko Kivelä, who has a 20-year work history at Provinssi, expresses his gratitude to the Seinäjoen Elävän musiikin yhdistys (Selmun) at the threshold of his new career: “I am truly grateful to Selmun for the years we have shared, during which I have grown from an inexperienced newcomer to my current position. Now is a good time, from both my perspective and the association`s, to experience new scenarios in a familiar environment at Finland`s most pleasant music company. I am really excited about the new opportunity, it`s time to roll up my sleeves!” Marko Kivelä will also continue working with Provinssi, but he will focus on building the festival`s program together with Paasivirta.

Furthermore, Artemi Remes, a long-time promoter at Fullsteam Agency, will now operate under the title of Senior Promoter. Remes is particularly known for being an open-minded and visionary promoter of the music program at Helsinki`s Sideways festival held at Nordis. Additionally, Remes annually brings dozens of new and established artists from all corners of the music industry to Finland.

“After a highly successful previous year and recovering from the pandemic, it is a natural time to look towards the future and update Fullsteam`s organization and responsibilities. The reorganization of Provinssi is also progressing well, and hopefully, we will soon be able to share more news about that as well,” says Tuomo Tähtinen, the CEO of Fullsteam Agency.