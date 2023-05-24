Cosynd and CD Baby Expand Partnership For Copyright Protection

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – CD Baby, a Downtown Music Holdings company, and Cosynd, the leading platform for copyright protection for all creators, are expanding their successful partnership of five years with the integration of Cosynd’s Copyright Registration API into the CD Baby platform.

The API is the first of its kind to be developed for the music industry, and CD Baby is among the first distributors to integrate it into its platform. This partnership will empower CD Baby’s community of over one million independent artists to register copyrights and efficiently establish legal ownership over their work.

“As a platform that has always been about empowering independent musicians, we are thrilled to take this partnership with Cosynd to the next level,” said Christine Barnum, CRO at CD Baby. “By integrating Cosynd’s Copyright Registration API, we’re making it easier than ever for our users to protect their music and livelihoods when they need it most.”

Cosynd’s Copyright Registration API, available at the point of distribution, simplifies the process, allowing creators to port their existing release assets to Cosynd with just a few clicks to register their sound recordings and compositions with the Copyright Office. This cost-effective and stress-free solution lets creators focus on making music.

“This is a momentous step in our partnership, which has thrived consistently since CD Baby became our first official launch partner nearly five years ago,” said Jessica Sobhraj, CEO of Cosynd. “CD Baby has always been a leader in providing independent musicians with the tools they need to succeed in the music industry, and our teams share a passion for creating affordable access to those pathways to success.”

“With so much on the line, protecting one’s content is one of the most important steps an artist should take when releasing their work to the public. CD Baby understands the risk that artists face in today’s current industry and has prioritized the safety of their livelihood by making it a key part of their service offering,” added Liz Cimareli, COO of Cosynd.

Copyright registration has become increasingly important for independent musicians in recent years, driven partly by legal developments and technological advancements. For example, the Supreme Court now requires copyright registration before filing a lawsuit for copyright infringement. Additionally, statutory damages for copyright infringement can be much higher if the work was registered before infringement.

“As the music industry continues to evolve, we’re thrilled to be at the forefront of developing innovative tools for creators,” said Rhea Ghosh, CMO at Cosynd. “This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment of empowering musicians around the globe to build a livelihood from their art by protecting their rights.”

CD Baby users will soon be able to access this service as part of their distribution workflow at checkout, providing enhanced copyright protection.