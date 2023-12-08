Jessica Entner Named VP of Creative Sync Strategy At Warner Chappell

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner’s publishing division, Warner Chappell Music, announced the appointment of Jessica Entner to the newly created role of Vice President, Creative Sync Strategy.

In her new billet at WCM, Entner will focus on business development, including working with agencies and brands to create opportunities for WCM’s songwriter clients.

She will report to WCM’s SVP, Sync and Creative Services Keith D’Arcy, and collaborate with Rich Robinson, EVP, Global Synchronization, and Media Original Music.

A Los Angeles native, Entner joins WCM as the latest step in a career that already includes more than two decades in music publishing. She began her career in 1999 at Maverick Publishing and has since held senior roles at Elias Arts, HUM, The Lodge, and Massive Music, among others.

In 2016, she launched JEM, a company focused on advising creative music strategies for agencies and brands.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the talented sync team at Warner Chappell and work alongside people who care so deeply about songwriters. As a former WCM writer myself, I know firsthand the current challenges that artists and music creators are facing to diversify their portfolios. There’s a largely untapped opportunity to champion these writers by bringing impactful music solutions to brands and advertisers, and I’m looking forward to the work we’ll do together,” Entner said of her new gig at WCM.

“The media landscape is changing, and the creative needs of our clients in advertising, branding, and promotion are changing with it. Jessica is the perfect person to work with both our music partners and our songwriters to navigate these shifts and deepen the strategic relationship between music creators and brands. We’re thrilled to have her on board as we continue to elevate the creative side of our sync business,” added WCM’s Rich Robinson.