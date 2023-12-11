Karol G Announces long-awaited European ‘MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO’ Tour

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Global award-winning superstar Karol G announces her long-awaited European tour debut, bringing the MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO TOUR to arenas and stadiums across Europe in June and July 2024. Produced by Live Nation, the 10-date stretch across nine countries will kick off on Saturday (June 8) at Hallenstadion in Zurich, making stops in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Milan, Antwerp, Berlin, and Lisbon, closing the tour at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Saturday (July 20). The European leg of her tour will follow her 27-date trek across 14 cities in Latin America, which will visit countries such as Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.

The announcement rounds out a history-making year for the star, one where she has taken the world by storm to become the first female artist to reach No. 1 on Billboard Top 200 with a Spanish-language album and gross $145 million with 843,000 tickets sold in just 18 show dates. Landing at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Latin Artists Chart year-end chart, the star recently took over her hometown of Medellin with her MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO FEST. With nearly 95,000 attendees, the festival was a one-of-a-kind experience that brought in guest stars like Becky G, Feid, Peso Pluma, Romeo Santos, and Tiësto.

Outside of breaking streaming and touring records, Karol has dominated the stage at festivals like Lollapalooza and award shows such as the 2023 Billboard Music Awards and the Video Music Awards (VMA), both of which she took home coveted awards. Last month, Karol was victorious at the Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, taking home one of the night’s most coveted awards, Album of the Year, Best Urban/Fusion Performance and Best Urban Music Album. In July, the superstar broke TODAY’s concert attendance record at Rockefeller Plaza, drawing in 15,000 fans.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Wednesday (December 13) at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday (December 15) at 10 AM local time at www.karolgmusic.com

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO 2024 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

08 June 2024 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion

11 June 2024 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena

14 June 2024 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

18 June 2024 London, UK The O2

22 June 2024 Paris, France Accor Arena

25 June 2024 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum

29 June 2024 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

02 July 2024 Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena

07 July 2024 Lisbon, Portugal Altice Arena

20 July 2024 Madrid, Spain Santiago Bernabeu Stadium