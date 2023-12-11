The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) Announces The Class of 2023 With SZA, Ice Spice, Peso Pluma & More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Since 1958, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has celebrated artists whose music captivates generations and hits significant US streaming and sales thresholds as fans engage in more ways than ever before. Today (December 11) marks a special year-end moment when the top albums, singles and first-timers are recognized for their massive achievements. The RIAA has introduced the RIAA Class of 2023 with three albums and 48 singles from 57 artists who scored first-time Gold and Platinum certifications.

See the complete list here to celebrate these 2023 first-timers, with some notable highlights below.

2023 HIGHLIGHTS:

Peso Pluma scored the highest album certification for a first-time artist with his Platinum collection, Génesis, on Prajin Parlay Inc. Ice Spice holds the most titles on the Class Of 2023 list with Gold singles “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and “In Ha Mood,” plus Platinum PinkPantheress collaboration “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2.” On the Class Of 2023 list, Megan Moroney has the highest solo certification in the Country genre with the 2x Platinum single “Tennessee Orange.” Kenshi Yonezu secured the first-ever whole Japanese language track certified with his Gold single “Kick Back.” Jung Kook of BTS Latto . Laufey has the only Jazz certification on the Class of 2023 and Year-End lists with the Gold single “From The Start.”



For 2023, 15 new titles by first-timers were certified Platinum for surpassing 1,000,000 units and 33 Gold for reaching 500,000 units (sales + streaming equivalents). In total – 16 R&B/Hip-Hop, 12 Pop, 7 Country, 6 Dance/Electronic, 2 Alternative, 2 Latin, 1 Christian/Gospel, 1 Jazz, 1 Rock and 1 Soundtrack title from the RIAA class of 2023 was added to the prestigious Gold and platinum program.

“This is truly one of our favorite times of the year – the chance to commemorate extraordinary firsts! This kind of certification represents the incredible connection between artists, record labels, creative partners and fans. We are continually amazed by the unique talents who break through and are honored to recognize the RIAA Class Of 2023 … we can’t wait to celebrate their next big milestones!” says RIAA COO Michele Ballantyne.