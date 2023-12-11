Iron Maiden’s Return To Columbia Breaks Sales Velocity Record; Beating The Rolling Stones, Madonna and More

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Hopefully, iconic metal band Iron Maiden has missed Bogota as much as Bogota has missed them. The band’s return to Bogota, Colombia, for the first time in 13 years, ignited a ticket frenzy among the rabid fans who snatched up 42,000 tickets in 21 minutes for their sold-out show, set for November. 24, 2024 at El Campin Stadium. In addition, the Iron Maiden show sold out 11 months before the scheduled date – the first concert in Colombia to sell out so far in advance.

The stunning time clocked for tickets sold broke the sales velocity records of all previous international icons who have performed in the past in Colombia, such as The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, Madonna, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd.

When compared to all performing artists – including Latin and Colombian – Iron Maiden’s sellout pace was exceeded only by Karol G, a Latin superstar who hails from Medellin, Colombia. She recently performed two sellout stadium shows in her hometown.

Alfredo Villaveces, Managing Director of Move Concerts Colombia, points out that “We all expected strong sales given the long wait since they last performed here, which was on March 20, 2011, but never in our wildest dreams did we think it would blow out in 21 minutes and smash sales records. And if we factor in the fact we went up so far ahead of the show date – something no other artist had done here – it is truly amazing. Up the Irons!”

Iron Maiden’s 2024 Latin American Tour is also off to a strong start in Chile, where the band will appear for two dates in Santiago at the 60,000-seat Estadio Nacional on November 27 & 28, 2024. The Santiago shows mark the first time Iron Maiden will play two stadium concerts in Chile. Tickets for those dates are on sale, and more than 95,000 tickets have been sold to date. The only international touring act to have played more than two dates at the Estadio Nacional was Coldplay, who performed four concerts there in September 2022.