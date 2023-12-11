Final Year For The Iconic Orange Stage at Roskilde Festival

DENMARK (VIP-Booking) – The current and iconic Orange Stage at the Danish Roskilde Festival was first used back in 2001. Next, summer’s festival will mark the last time the audience can experience the stage in its current form. It has been the stage for some of the world’s most renowned artists like Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, and Dua Lipa. However, its time is coming to an end. Denmark’s grandest stage is about to undergo a transformation. But this won’t be a temporary fix. Its successor won’t be an annual setup; it’s going to be a permanent fixture.

It seems that 2024 will mark the final year for the current Orange Stage at the Roskilde Festival grounds, with plans for the new stage to be unveiled for the 2025 festival. This new Orange Stage will be the third of its kind. The original was acquired in 1978, and in 2001, it was replaced with a larger model. Now, even this upgraded version has become inadequate.

The challenge lies in the escalating demands placed on stages where the world’s top artists perform. When these big names tour and grace stadiums and massive arenas, their productions are crafted for stages that measure 20 meters wide, 13 meters deep, have a minimum clearance height of 13 meters, and can support 60 tons.

During the festival, the permanent structure is supplemented with the familiar orange tent canvas. While the iconic arch and two peaks will remain, the third peak at the back will vanish in the new, larger rendition of the Orange Stage.

The current Orange Stage only meets one criterion: its width. However, its depth falls short, and the clearance height is a mere six meters at the center beneath the arches and three meters on the sides. It has become a limiting factor for the festival.

“A few years ago, we wanted Rammstein, but we had to decline because our stage couldn’t accommodate their show. Rosalía is another example; she performed at the Arena this summer – that stage’s height allowed for a visually striking concert that couldn’t have been staged on the Orange Stage; even though her popularity exceeded the Arena’s capacity, Signe Lopdrup, Roskilde Festival’s director told Sjællandske Medier.

The decision to replace it with a larger stage, meeting the demands for performances in the coming decades, was already in motion before the pandemic. According to Lopdrup, this can no longer be postponed.

“The old stage has worn out. The steel structures and the canvas need replacement. We’ve diligently repaired and maintained it, extending its lifespan as much as possible, especially during the pandemic when investing heavily wasn’t feasible. However, it’s time for a change after this summer.

The new stage will consist of a permanent and a temporary section. The permanent segment will be a 24-meter-high semi-cylindrical steel structure erected where the Orange Stage stands during the festival. Outside the festival period, it will be covered – possibly enclosed by a canvas that can be easily opened. This will allow it to serve as both an indoor and a covered outdoor space, suitable for hosting various events throughout the year.”