Ariana Grande Signs New Management Deal With Good World Management

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Numerous media outlets report that 30-year-old pop music global superstar Ariana Grande has signed on to the newly launched Good World Management – led by Brandon Creed.

Grande split with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects earlier this year. Braun has led Grande’s career since 2013, when her debut album, Yours Truly, was released. In addition to Grande – singer, songwriter and actress Demi Lovato also left SB Projects this past summer and, coincidentally enough, signed with Creed’s Good World Management in September 2023.

Braun’s name should sound familiar as he is the one who infamously purchased Taylor Swift’s masters for her first six albums in 2019, which he then sold to Shamrock Capital for $300 million in 2020. That single decision has led to every “Taylor’s Version” re-recorded album released to date.

Creed, whose previous clients include Bruno Mars and Lizzo, left Full Stop Management in July 2023 to launch Good World. The former Victorious and Sam & Cat Nickelodeon star joins Creed’s management roster, which includes Lovato, as mentioned above, Normani, Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Mark Ronson and more.

“[Ariana] likes that [Brandon] understands her on a different level, and between acting and music, she has a lot coming up and is excited to have found a new support system to help her execute her plans,” a source told Billboard.

“She wants the focus to be her art, and he puts her artistry and vision before anything else,” another source told the music site. “He is the perfect person to help her execute her visions for this next chapter of her life and career.”

Grande, who shared Instagram (IG) photos from the studio, is speculated to be working on her seventh studio album. She will also star in the lead role of Glinda, the Good Witch, in the upcoming adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked.