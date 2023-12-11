CTS Eventim & US Promoter Walter McDonald Launch The Touring Co.

NEW YORK/MUNICH (CelebrityAccess) – CTS EVENTIM (CTS), one of the world’s leading ticketing and live entertainment companies, is collaborating with rising United States (US) promoter Walter McDonald to establish The Touring Co., a boutique live entertainment company. McDonald has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and is a minority stakeholder in the new company. The partnership will allow CTS to strengthen its position in the US touring market. McDonald will be the creative and entrepreneurial force driving the development of the new company.

The launch of The Touring Co. expands the Eventim Live footprint in the US, expanding the Eventim Live network to 39 active promoters globally.

McDonald, who previously led the touring division at Outback Presents, will use his industry experience and connections to create an artist-friendly environment that prioritizes best-in-class, transparent client service. CTS will provide full access to the Eventim Live network and its portfolio of technology, services, and marketing channels tailored for live events.

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM: “North America is the largest live entertainment and ticketing market. Increasing the presence and reach of the EVENTIM LIVE network in the US market is crucial to our ongoing global expansion strategy. We are looking forward to launching an exciting new venture in collaboration with Walter and his team within this industry.”

Walter McDonald, CEO and co-owner of The Touring Co.: “This partnership with CTS EVENTIM is an incredible opportunity. I am thrilled to launch this venture as a new member of the EVENTIM LIVE network. I couldn’t be more excited about the extraordinary possibilities ahead, and I have no doubt we are going to build something truly special.”

Dr. Frithjof Pils, Managing Director of Eventim Live: “As live entertainment continues to grow and evolve globally, it is crucial to empower the next generation of promoters. We need fresh ideas and perspectives, and people like Walter play a pivotal role in shaping the industry’s future. Walter is a confident and capable entrepreneur and will significantly enrich the Eventim Live network.”

You can reach McDonald at walter@touringco.com