Daniel Fernandes Named GM Of BMG Brazil

São Paulo, Brazil (CelebrityAccess) — German entertainment company BMG announced the promotion of Daniel Fernandes to General Manager, Brazil.

In his new role at BMG, Fernandes will oversee BMG’s team n São Paulo and collaborate closely with Julio Vieira, Vice President of Finance & Operations for Latin America (Latam).

He succeeds current Managing Director and longtime BMG employee, Jasmina Zammit, who will be stepping up to assume international responsibilities at the company’s headquarters in Berlin.

“I thank Jasmina for her trust and am looking forward to working with our amazing Brazilian roster and to further grow our local catalogue. The opportunity to lead BMG Brazil’s team is both an honor and a privilege and I am thrilled and excited about the journey ahead,” Fernandes stated.

“I am very proud of the basis we have built over the past five years, but now it’s time to have a local elevate the business to the next level. Daniel has a great passion for music, excellent leadership skills and an extensive network, so I am delighted that he has accepted this position,” Jasmina Zammit added.

Fernandes, who joined BMG in 2022, most recently served as the regional office’s Senior Director A&R, signing and developing artists such as Élcio di Carvalho, Ariel Donato and Raffa Torres. His past experience includes a senior role at the noted Brazilian record label Som Livre.