Marsha Vlasic Presented With The Bottle Award At ILMC’s Arthur Awards

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Independent Artist Group Marsha Vlasic was the recipient of the prestigious Bottle Award at this year’s Arthur Awards.

The awards, which recognize the contributions of the people behind the scenes of the international live music industry, took place as the capstone of the 36th edition of the annual International Live Music Conference (ILMC), which concluded on Thursday in London.

The sold-out event attracted more than 1,500 delegates to London’s Royal Garden Hotel for a multi-day conference that included presentations, panel sessions, discussions, and networking opportunities with some of the leading figures of the modern live entertainment industry.

The awards gala, hosted once again this year by CAA agent Emma Banks, recognized a slate of recipients for 2024 that included AEG’s Steve Homer, who was named the top promoter for the year, and Wasserman Music’s Tom Schroeder, who was named Agent of the Year.

Hallenstadion, the multi-purpose arena in Zurich, was named as the top venue of 2024 while the 2024 Festival Award went to the German metal extravaganza, Wacken Open Air.

“Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners at this year’s Arthur Awards,” says ILMC MD Greg Parmley. “Congratulations in particular to this year’s Bottle recipient, and live business icon, Marsha Vlasic!”

The full list of Arthur Awards 2024 winners

THE VENUE AWARD (FIRST VENUE TO COME INTO YOUR HEAD)

Hallenstadion, Zurich

THE PROMOTER AWARD (THE PROMOTERS’ PROMOTER)

Steve Homer, AEG Presents

THE AGENT AWARD (SECOND LEAST OFFENSIVE AGENT)

Tom Schroeder, Wasserman Music

THE FESTIVAL AWARD (LIGGERS’ FAVOURITE FESTIVAL)

Wacken Open Air

THE PRODUCTION SERVICES AWARD (SERVICES ABOVE & BEYOND)

The Tour Company

THE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AWARD (MOST PROFESSIONAL PROFESSIONAL)

Andrea Myers, Live Nation

THE ASSISTANT AWARD (THE PEOPLE’S ASSISTANT)

Bhavika Patel, Ticketmaster

THE TICKETING PROFESSIONAL AWARD (THE GOLDEN TICKET)

Bryan Perez, AXS

THE INDUSTRY CHAMPION AWARD (THE UNSUNG HERO)

Andy Franks, Music Support

YOUNG EXECUTIVE AWARD (TOMORROW’S NEW BOSS)

Daniel Lopez, Live Nation España

THE BOTTLE AWARD

Marsha Vlasic