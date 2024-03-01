Dan Hannaford Named Senior Director of Client Product Solutions At Ticketmaster UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Ticketmaster announced the hire of Dan Hannaford for the role of Senior Director of Client Product Solutions in the United Kingdom.

Hannaford joins Ticketmaster after holding a senior role at Ticketek, where, as UK General Manager, he oversaw operations for the company.

His resume also includes the O2 London, where he oversaw the iconic venue’s ticketing strategy and digital delivery. He also served as Global Ticketing Operations Lead at Dice.

“Joining Ticketmaster represents an incredible opportunity to contribute to the forefront of live entertainment and ticketing innovation. I look forward to the journey ahead and am excited to be a part of this dynamic team,” Hannaford said.

“Danny’s experience here in the UK and internationally is unsurpassed – this man knows ticketing. His insights will be incredibly valuable to us and clients alike and we look forward to having him on the team,” added Andrew Parkson, Managing Director of Ticketmaster UK.