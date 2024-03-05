The Pacific Symphony Partners With True Tickets

COSTA MESA, CA (CelebrityAccess) — True Tickets has forged a strategic alliance with the Pacific Symphony at the Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Under the terms of the partnership, True Tickets will provide Pacific Symphony patrons with a state-of-the-art digital ticket delivery experience that will assist with thwarting third-party ticket reselling.

True Ticket’s tools allow clients to define and implement digital ticket sharing guidelines, guaranteeing a transparent ticket custody process, and providing entry control, as well as granular data on ticket resale customers.

“Pacific Symphony is proud to partner with True Tickets, a company that mirrors our enthusiasm for creating unforgettable musical journeys,” said Sean Sutton, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Pacific Symphony. “This collaboration reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional musical events while ensuring our audiences have access to convenient and secure ticketing that unlocks the world of classical music.”

Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets, added, “We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Pacific Symphony. Our collaboration will not only enhance the ticketing process but also support the arts by discouraging ticket reselling and ensuring that symphony fans have a seamless experience from the time they purchase a ticket to the moment they walk through the doors of a performance.”