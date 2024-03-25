The 2024 JUNO Opening Night Awards And 53rd Annual JUNO Awards Celebrate Canadian Music Excellence

HALIFAX (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian music industry celebrated its biggest night(s) in music as the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) hosted the 2024 JUNO Opening Night Awards on Saturday (March 23) at the Halifax Convention Centre and the 53rd Annual JUNO Awards on Sunday (March 24) live from the Scotiabank Centre.

2024 JUNO Opening Night Awards (Presented by Music Canada)

The 2024 JUNO Opening Night Awards (Presented by Music Canada), hosted by Aba Amuquandoh and Damhnait Doyle, featured performances from five local talents and the presentation of over 40 JUNO Awards, including the prestigious Walt Grealist Special Achievement Award bestowed on Chip Sutherland.

Sutherland, Halifax’s entertainment lawyer and artist manager, was recognized for his outstanding contributions to the Canadian music scene.

Singing sensation Tate McRae won her first JUNO for Artist of the Year (Presented by SiriusXM Canada) and Single of the Year (Presented by YouTube) for her hit track “Greedy.” McRae was also in the running for the TikTok JUNO Fan Choice Award, with the winner set to be revealed the following night at the 53rd Annual JUNO broadcast.

Nova Scotia-born artist Feist took home her fourteenth JUNO for Adult Alternative Album of the Year (Presented by Long & Mcquade Musical Instruments), and The Swinging Belles took home Children’s Album of the Year.

The opening night awards established industry veterans and emerging artists, with 17 awards going to first-time winners. Among them were The Beaches for Rock Album of the Year, New West for Breakthrough Group of the Year, Aysanabee (Co-Songwriters – Ali Willa Milner, Charlie McLean, Derek Hoffman and Sean Sroka) for Songwriter of the Year (Presented by SOCAN) and Alternative Album of the Year, Colin Stetson for Instrumental Album of the year, Amanda Marshall for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year, Aqyila for Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year, BLOND:ISH took home the Underground Dance Single of the Year, Joel Wood for Traditional Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year and many others.

The event saw mesmerizing performances from 2024 Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year Winner Aqyila, Adult Alternative Album of the Year nominee Begonia, and Reggae Recording of the Year nominee Jah’Mila, alongside multi-talented artists Lili-Ann De Francesco and LU KALA, Breakthrough Artist of the Year nominee.

The night also saw the induction of Maestro Fresh Wes into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame (Presented by TD), with Kardinal Offishall doing the honors. After that, Maestro Fresh Wes thrilled the audience with his performance.

Additionally, the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award (Presented by Anthem Entertainment) was presented to Stephen Richardson of École St. Joseph School in Yellowknife, NT, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to music education and dedication to the Yellowknife community.

53rd Annual JUNO Awards

The excitement continued with the 53rd JUNO Awards, which broadcast live on Sunday from Scotiabank Centre on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music’s YouTube page. Hosted by the legendary singer, songwriter, and pop superstar Nelly Furtado, the star-studded event featured unforgettable performances and showcased the best Canadian musical talent.

The spotlight shone brightly on Canadian music icons as awards were presented to deserving recipients across various categories. JUNO’s most decorated artist, Anne Murray, took to the stage and presented The Beaches with Group of the Year (Presented by SiriusXM Canada), followed by a dynamic performance from the band. At the same time, TALK clinched the Breakthrough Artist of the Year (Presented by FACTOR, The Government of Canada, and Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters).

Charlotte Cardin stole the show with her hit album 99 Nights, which earned her the Album of the Year (Presented by Music Canada) accolade. The night before, she also won the Pop Album of the Year category.

Fans eagerly participated in the TikTok JUNO Fan Choice voting, ultimately awarding the honor to Karan Aujla.

The star-studded evening featured additional performances from some of Canada’s brightest stars, including host Furtado, Aujla, Ikky, Jeremy Dutcher and JUNO Award winner Elisapie ft. the fiery Mi’kmaq fiddler Morgan Toney and creator Sarah Prosper. Aysanabee joined Alexandra Streliski and Allison Russell on stage, as did country artist Josh Ross.

A lineup of esteemed presenters, including drag artist Anita LandBack, Canadian music legend Jim Cuddy, executive director of the Wabanaki Two-Spirit Alliance John R Sylliboy, actor/comedian Jonny Harris, R&B/dance hall fusion artist Omega Mighty, Minister of Canadian Heritage The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, and JUNO Award winner and nominee William Prince, added to the excitement of the evening.

As the curtain fell on the 53rd Annual JUNO Awards, audiences were left inspired and uplifted by the incredible talent on display. The event served as a testament to the vibrancy and diversity of the Canadian music industry, reaffirming its status as a global powerhouse in the music world.

The broadcast was produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company in association with CBC and CARAS).

Go HERE for a complete list of winners for both award ceremonies, including biographies and images.