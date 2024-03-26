Nashville-Based Perkins Publicity Announces Rebrand And Name Change To Perk PR And Creative Agency

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Nashville-based publicity firm Perkins Publicity has rebranded as PERK PR & Creative Agency, effective immediately. The company was founded in 2019 by owner and publicist Trevor Perkins.

“The rebrand comes with the evolving needs of the creative agency. Over the past five years of operation, we’ve found ourselves in multiple aspects of artists’ careers,” says Perkins. With a modern and creative outlook, the company’s rebrand allows us to support each client in any aspect of their career.

The current client roster includes CMT Next Women of Country alum Camille Parker, emerging singer/songwriter Ashley Anne, Droptime Music artists Lil Skinny and Timmy McKeever, Becca Bowen, David Morris, Caleb Seth, Logan Michael, Cody Cozz, Dylan Jakobsen, HALIE, Jagger Whitaker, Mark Robert Cash, Michael James, Robert Bacon, Sheyna Gee, Thomas Goforth, Daniel Jeffers, and Caryna Dixon.

The PERK team includes veteran music manager Carissa Jakobsen as Director of Publicity.

“I’m genuinely thrilled for PERK’s rebrand to come to fruition. We’ve been watching the industry closely and listening to the ever-changing needs of our artists, and we are very excited to take on a more creative role in their careers,” shares Jakobsen.

A powerhouse within the realm of public relations and creative services, PERK is an established company with a vision to cater to the creative agency’s ever-evolving needs. A trailblazer devoted to amplifying voices, the company prides itself on helping tell the stories of both signed and independent artists.

Trevor Perkins can be reached at trevor@perkpr.co