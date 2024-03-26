Red Bull Records Publishing Signs Producer Charlie Shuffler

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Genre-diverse indie record label Red Bull Records has announced the signing of breakout and rising producer Charlie Shuffler to its music publishing roster. The rising talent has produced major records for acts such as Lil Yachty, Trippie Redd, Rico Nasty, Lil Peep and others.

Shuffler joins the label’s growing publishing arm alongside multi-hyphenate Eric Aukstikalnis (Dolly Parton, Galantis), Grammy-nominated LordQuest (SiR, ScHoolboy Q), and others.

“I’m very appreciative and excited to have partnered with Red Bull Records Publishing for this next chapter of my career,” says Shuffler. Thank you to Obi, Kenny, Bel and Jason. I’m ready to get to work and have many hits with this amazing team.!”

Shuffler, who hails from Long Beach, is now based in the City of Angels. He is known for working closely with Lil Tracy and Lil Peep and producing several of their biggest records, including “Big City Blues,” “Dying Out West,” “Yesterday,” “Me & You,” and “Past the Castle Walls.” He is currently developing up-and-coming alternate-pop projects such as Sophie Cates, Alexsucks, Groupthink and Ekkstacy.

Red Bull Records Senior Vice President of A&R Kenny “Tick” Salcido concludes, “Charlie’s creative instincts and multi-genre approach instantly drew us to working with him. Beyond his production experience, he’s a respected DJ from NY to LA, and his influences run deep in underground subcultures. Our Director of Publishing Creative, Obi [Chukwudi Obi], identified Charlie early on, and we’re looking forward to taking his projects to the next level.”