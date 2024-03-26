Ontario’s Grand Theatre Signs With True Tickets

LONDON, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Digital ticket delivery platform True Tickets announced a partnership with one of Canada’s oldest regional theaters, the Grand Theatre in London, Ontario.

The agreement will see True Tickets platform integrated into Grand Theatre’s existing systems, providing digital ticketing validation with personalized customer data, as well as providing the Grand with access to True Tickets analytics.

The deal will be True Tickets’ third such partnership in Canada and the first the company has announced in Ontario. The Grand Theatre, which first opened its doors in 1901, has a seating capacity of 839 with a regular season running from September to May. The venue also includes the 150-capacity Auburn Theatre, located on the venue’s lower floor.

“We are thrilled to kick off the New Year by launching this new and strategic collaboration with True Tickets. This partnership not only enables the Grand to substantially modernize our ticketing operations but also reinforces our dedication to providing an exceptional experience for each and every one of our patrons.”