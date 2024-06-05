SACEM Reports Distributions Of €1.233 billion To Rightsholders In 2023

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — French performing rights society, Sacem (Société des Auteurs, Compositeurs et Éditeurs de Musique) announced its results for 2023, revealing that the organization collected €1.487 billion over the course of the year, up by 5% from 2022.

At the same time, SACEM reports that it distributed €1.233 billion to creators and constituents in 2023, an improvement of 7% from the previous year.

According to SACEM, the increase in collections and distributions was driven by live music and streaming, with the PRO processing royalties from 458 trillion streams and downloads during 2023.

The organization also highlighted its strategic focus on operation efficiency and cost controls, as well as the deployment of modernized tools including for audiovisual work processing and member relations.

According to SACEM, the organization paid distributions to 458,000 authors, composers, and publishers during the fiscal year, including 13,870 new members.

Cécile Rap-Veber, CEO of Sacem, said: “2023 was a year of confirmation in the implementation of our major strategic priorities. We continued our transformation into Sacem 3.0 and worked to improve efficiency, ensuring the sustainability of our management account and optimizing both our collections and the amount distributed to our members. Looking beyond the figures, we have worked to provide social and professional support for our members and have continued to defend our collective management model in the face of competition and technological upheaval.”

“We are now looking to a future where the major changes that marked 2023 will continue, whether it be the development of artificial intelligence or the emergence of new players. In this immensely challenging environment, we will continue to evolve in order to strengthen our capacity for innovation and to remain the undisputed leader in the collective management of copyright and the protection of creative works for the benefit of all,” Rap-Veber added.