Jake Owen Presented With Pandora Billionaires Plaque

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — SiriusXM presented Jake Owen with the Pandora Billionaires Plaque during The Highway’s Music Row Happy Hour at Margaritaville on June 6, recognizing the country star’s popularity on the music streaming platform.

Owen was presented with the honor by SiriusXM and Pandora’s Johnny Chiang, VP Music Programming, Country, Alina Thompson, Associate Director, Strategy & Operations/Artist & Industry Relations, Victoria Alfonso, Coordinator, Artist & Industry Relations, and The Highway hosts Ania Hammar and Ashley Till during the The Highway’s Music Row Happy Hour at Margaritaville on June 6 as part of the annual CMA Fest in Nashville.

“We are thrilled to congratulate Jake on this remarkable achievement,” notes Chiang. “Reaching over two billion spins on Pandora is a testament to Jake’s incredible talent and the deep connection he has with his fans. Everyone at SiriusXM Pandora looks forward to celebrating many more successes with him.”

“It’s truly an incredible feeling to reach two billion streams on Pandora,” says Owen. “Knowing that our music is resonating with so many people is deeply gratifying. As artists, we simply hope to connect with listeners, and seeing this kind of support is humbling and heartwarming.”

With billions of streams across multiple platforms, Owen has amassed an impressive collection of gold and platinum albums, along with d ten No. 1 songs, including “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Made For You,” and “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).”

Owen is currently gearing up for a summer tour that launches July 18 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and will crisscross the United until the end of September.