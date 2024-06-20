The Sphere Announces New Video And Audio Livestreams

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Sphere Entertainment Co. announced plans to mark the first anniversary of the illumination of the LED surface of Sphere in Las Vegas with the launch of a dedicated video and audio live stream from the iconic venue.

“Sphere has become a global landmark that has redefined the live experience, including the Exosphere, a captivating platform for storytelling since it first illuminated last Fourth of July,” said Jim Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, of Sphere Entertainment. “We’ve only scratched the surface of what Sphere is capable of both creatively and technologically. Now, with the addition of ‘XO Audio’ and ‘XO Stream,’ we are building on our commitment to immersive experiences that create a deeper multi-sensory connection – one that can be shared across the Las Vegas community and around the world.”

The live stream will feature an external view of the surface of the sphere that will be available 24/7 on thesphere.com, along with an audio stream that is synced to the content displayed on the surface, which will be available to fans online via XO Stream and while on the venue’s property.

Additionally, Sphere will host a special Fourth Of July celebration that will honor America with exclusive custom content that will be run throughout the evening’s programming. The performances will take place on July 4 at 9:30 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. and include a fireworks show.

A special pre-show will honor Las Vegas student artists who participated in the Sphere XO Student Design Challenge and the eight students who submitted winning art will be recognized with their artwork displayed on the exterior of the venue during the ceremony and throughout the Summer of 2024.

“This Fourth of July we are celebrating the Exosphere and all the ways it amazes and connects with audiences around the world, building on its impact and reach,” said Jennifer Koester, President and Chief Operating Officer, Sphere. “With the launch of both ‘XO Audio’ and ‘XO Stream’ as part of the Exosphere experience, brands and artists can create an even more immersive experience both live and across social media.”