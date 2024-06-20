Lacuna Coil Parts Ways With Guitarist Diego Cavalotti

(CelebrityAccess) — The Italian gothic metal band Lacuna Coil announced they are parting ways with guitarist Diego “DD” Cavallotti.

The band announced the lineup change on social media this week, stating:

As we step into a new cycle, writing and recording our next album, we are parting ways with Diego ‘DD’ Cavallotti. We thank him for the many unforgettable moments shared over the years and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

The statement did not provide a reason for the separation but noted that the lineup change isn’t expected to have any input on the band’s live plans and work in the studio. As of yet, no replacement for Cavallotti has been announced.

In a subsequent post on his own social media account, Cavallotti addressed his exit, noting that it wasn’t his decision to step away from his role with Lacuna Coil.

Cavallotti joined Lacuna Coil in 2016, stepping in for longtime guitarist Marco ‘Maus’ Biazzi.

Lacuna Coil’s last studio album was 2019’s Black Anima but they are currently in the studio working on new material for a yet-to-be named album that’s expected to be released later this year.