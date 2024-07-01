Danish Authority Warns 38 Venues On Competition Law Violations

DENMARK (vip-booking) – The Danish Competition and Consumer Authority (Konkurrence—og Forbrugerstyrelsen) has warned 38 municipal venues about the prohibition of agreements that restrict competition.

This action follows a series of inspections and information gathered by the Authority at several of these venues. Initial investigations of the collected material suggest that these venues may have coordinated pricing for buying and selling and other contractual terms and divided markets among themselves.

Furthermore, the material indicates that the venues may have shared sensitive competitive information, including within ERFA groups or purchasing collaborations.

As a result, the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority has decided to reinforce the competition rules for these venues. This reinforcement includes guidance on the competition regulations and emphasizes that businesses must ensure their actions comply with these rules.

The Authority has also decided not to pursue the matter further at this time. Therefore, no decision has been made regarding the legality of the venues` behavior. The Authority determined that a more thorough investigation would require substantial additional resources and that this advisory warning could sufficiently strengthen competition in the market. However, the decision to close the case does not preclude the Authority from reopening it if new information arises.