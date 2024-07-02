The Mavericks Cancel Multiple Shows While Frontman Raul Malo Seeks Treatment For Cancer

(CelebrityAccess) — The veteran country band The Mavericks announced the cancellation of multiple upcoming performances as founding member, frontman, and lead guitarist Raul Malo undergoes treatment for cancer.

According to the band, affected dates include their July 12th show at Belly Up Aspen in Aspen, Colorado, and the Mavericks’ July 14th performance at Strings Music Pavilion in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, which have both been canceled. A planned performance at the Paramount in Denver, which was originally set for July 13th, has been pushed back to August 25th.

“Our biggest thanks for your outpouring of love & support for our brother Raul, and the Malo family in this time,” the band said in a statement on social media. “We regret any inconvenience, but appreciate your understanding, and look forward to dancing with you again soon,” the statement added.

Malo broke the news to fans about his cancer diagnosis on Instagram, stating that ‘cancerous spots’ had been detected in his digestive system during a colonoscopy and a CAT scan.

In a video message shared with fans, Malo, who is 58, said he will be undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy this month. Malo’s cancer diagnosis was first reported by Rolling Stone.