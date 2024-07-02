Connecticut’s Attorney General Launches An Inquiry Into The Failed Capulet Festival

HARTFORD, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced that he’s opened an investigation into the troubled Capulet Festival amid dozens of consumer complaints after the festival was abruptly moved and ultimately partially canceled.

“We have received dozens of complaints from frustrated Capulet Fest ticketholders. Fans paid hundreds of dollars and booked campsites and overnight accommodations for an outdoor, three-day festival. That’s not what they got. Capulet Entertainment needs to explain exactly how things went so wrong, and provide prompt refunds to every consumer they let down,” said Attorney General Tong.

The festival was originally announced for June 28-30 at the Thompson Motor Speedway, promising camping and multiple stages of music with more than 50 bands scheduled to perform across the three-day stretch.

However, one day before the gates of the festival were slated to open, organizers announced an abrupt venue change to the much smaller Webster Theater in Hartford. Following the venue change, multiple bands dropped out of the festival and the event’s organizer, Capulet Entertainment, ultimately canceled the last day of programming on Sunday in the middle of LiveKill’s set, by some accounts.

All through the weekend, the festival was dogged by rumors that the festival lost its original venue at the Speedway for payment issues and that similar issues may have prompted the shortened final day.

Frustratingly for fans, the festival’s ticketing policy stipulated that passes for the event were not refundable and since the cancellation, fans have complained on social media after unsuccessfully seeking refunds from Capulet.

A Facebook group, Victims of Capulet Fest, established in the wake of the failed festival, has already gained more than 1,200 followers.

That ticket refund policy appears to be a focus of the Attorney General’s inquiry and details of refunds are part of the information the A.G.’s office has requested from the promoter, which also includes details of the concert promotions and planning, the reasons for the abrupt change in venue and cancellation of the third night, communications to Connecticut consumers regarding the venue change and cancellation, along with an accounting of the festival revenues.