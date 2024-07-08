Carol Dunn Named MD At Barking Owl

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Barking Owl, the audio post-production and sonic branding agency, announced the hire of Carol Dunn as its new Managing Director, effective immediately.

In her new role, Dunn will assume the day-to-day operations of Barking Owl from company founder and and Creative Director, Kelly Bayett, who transitions to the strategic creative oversight role of Executive Creative Director.

“I have been a huge fan of Carol’s for decades. She and I have always wanted to find a way to work together, so when the time came for me to step back from Barking Owl, it felt like the time has finally come to work together! I know she will not only do a fantastic job, but will be able to grow and elevate the company farther than I could. Passing the baton to Carol is a dream come true. She not only has incredible taste, but her level of professionalism and understanding of the industry is unmatched. We feel incredibly fortunate to be able to add her to our parliament,” noted Bayett.

“My Queen’s Gambit is finally paying off. I’ve felt like an observer of my career for most of my life. But this move to Barking Owl is the deliberate, exacting manifestation of my hard work, sacrifice and dedicated 26-year love affair with music placement. My experience with managing teams on both the selling and buying sides of music marketing, provides me with a unique perspective on the challenges facing brands and agencies today,” said Carol Dunn. “Working with Kirkland Alexander Lynch, I look forward to building on everything Kelly has done over the past decade with Barking Owl to bring new opportunities forward that will inspire & provoke our continued success —which of course lends to the success of the agency and brand partners we work with.”

Before joining Barking Owl, Carol Dunn served as West Coast Executive Producer at a leading music house where she oversaw a team of 15 composers and took point on partnerships and audio production for commercials, film and TV, working with brands such as Nike, Doritos, Samsung, and Uber.

She began her career as a switchboard operator at Capitol Records, later rising through the ranks to serve as Head of Film & TV at the label.