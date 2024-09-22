Grammy Museum Announces Arin Canbolat As Vice President Of Education

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The GRAMMY Museum has announced that Arin Canbolat has joined the company as Vice President of Education effective immediately. In his role, Canbolat will lead the evaluation, improvement, and expansion of existing programs and design curricula for new, scalable programming focusing on music and music industry education for K-12 students to grow the museum’s educational impact across the United States. He oversees the following existing programs: GRAMMY Camp, Music Educator Award, mentorship programs, community engagement, professional development, GRAMMY in the Schools and the Museum’s online platform Learning Hub. Canbolat will be based out of New York.

“The GRAMMY Museum is thrilled to welcome Arin to the leadership team,” says Michael Sticka, President/CEO. “His vast experience at the intersection of education and music will better position the GRAMMY Museum to expand our educational programs, which is the beating heart of our mission.”

“The highest purpose of what the arts do is to help people become bigger and more understanding of themselves and the world,” says Canbolat. “I am overjoyed to join the amazing team at the GRAMMY Museum to continue to grow the programs and to further music’s positive impact on society.”

Before joining the GRAMMY Museum, Canbolat was Associate Dean for Education Outreach at Berklee College of Music. In that role, he developed and oversaw teacher training and course facilitation, facilitated broad assessment studies, administered educational planning for college students, implemented strategies for cross-departmental work for college student success, stewarded major gifts for pre-college students entering college, led the City Music College Scholarship awarding committee, and cultivated education and corporate partnerships. In his role, he also oversaw the Berklee City Music Network, a global consortium of over 40 partner organizations reaching more than 65,000 students annually.

Before that, he was general manager at The School of Jazz and Contemporary Music at The New School. He co-designed the Take Me To The River music history course with the film’s director, GRAMMY Award-winner Martin Shore. Before that, Canbolat worked in International Sales and Marketing at Concord Music Group.

Canbolat joins the leadership team that includes Sticka, Jasen Emmons, Chief Curator and Vice President of Curatorial Affairs; Hilary Fahlsing, Chief Financial and Operating Officer; Rita George, Chief Program Officer; and Lynne Sheridan, Vice President of Public Programs and Artist Relations.

Canbolat is a Professional Member of the Recording Academy and a board member of the Take Me To The River Education Initiative, a non-profit organization focused on sharing and teaching the origins of American music. He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Jazz and Contemporary Music from The New School and Master of Music in Music Business and Entertainment Industries from the University of Miami. He is a saxophonist.