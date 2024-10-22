Chris Olsen And Ryan Trainor Announce The Club Chris Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Viral social media star Chris Olsen and renowned podcaster and your favorite nepo sibling Ryan Trainor announced their 2025 “Club Chris Tour with Chris Olsen & Ryan Trainor” co-headlining run, hitting twelve cities across the U.S. Produced by Live Nation (LN), the tour kicks off on March 6 at The Fillmore Silver Spring in Silver Spring, MD making stops across the U.S. in Boston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Anaheim, CA at House of Blues Anaheim on April 6.

After wowing audiences during Meghan Trainor’s The Timeless Tour, the dynamic comedic duo couldn’t resist taking things to the next level. Their 90-minute laugh-out-loud variety show is an explosion of entertainment, blending Chris’ captivating musical theater performances with Ryan’s infectious energy as he turns the crowd into karaoke stars. Expect unexpected moments and plenty of laughs, because this show promises to keep you on your toes from start to finish. It’s an unmissable blend of talent, humor, and interactive fun that will leave audiences buzzing long after the show ends.

TICKETS: The Club Chris Presale began on Monday, October 21. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Wednesday, October 23 at 10 AM local time.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include general admission tickets, Meet & Greet and photo op with Chris Olsen & Ryan Trainor, access to the pre-show Q&A with Chris Olsen and Ryan Trainor, specially designed VIP gift items, and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected.

CLUB CHRIS TOUR WITH CHRIS OLSEN & RYAN TRAINOR 2025 TOUR DATES:

Thu Mar 06 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Fri Mar 07 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sat Mar 08 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues

Sun Mar 09 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Thu Mar 13 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Sat Mar 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Mar 16 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Thu Mar 27 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Fri Mar 28 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Thu Apr 03 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

Sat Apr 05 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sun Apr 06 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim