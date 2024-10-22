(Hypebot) – With the open enrollment period mandated by the Affordable Health Care Act (Obamacare) about to open and Medicare enrollment underway, the Music Health Alliance is offering free help with health insurance for musicians and industry professionals navigating the complex process.

Free Help with Health Insurance for Musicians & Industry Professionals

The Affordable Health Care Act Marketplace enrollment period for health insurance starts November 1 thru January 15. To have 2025 coverage beginning January 1, enrollment must be completed by December 15th. The Medicare enrollment period is now thru December 7.

The Music Health Alliance (MHA) is providing free appointments for individuals, groups and seniors across the United States to ensure they get healthcare coverage during this year’s open enrollment window.

Anyone who has worked in the music industry for three years or more is eligible. Spouses, legal domestic partners and dependent family members may qualify as well.

Since its inception in 2013, Music Health Alliance has helped 24,895 music industry professionals.

To book an open enrollment appointment with the Music Health Alliance:

Contact Leah for Individual/Family Health Insurance (leah@musichealthalliance.com)

Contact Erin for Group Health Insurance (info@musichealthalliance.com)

Contact Shelia for Medicare Annual Enrollment for those 65+ (here)

