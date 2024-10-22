Morgan Wallen Presents The Sand In My Boots Festival Lineup With Post Malone, Hardy, Wiz Khalifa And More

GULF SHORES (CelebrityAccess) – AEG Presents and 15-time Billboard Music Awards-winner, Morgan Wallen, are proud to unveil the lineup for Sand In My Boots. The new three-day festival and beach vacation curated by Wallen will host headliners Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, and Wallen himself. Set on the Hangout Music Festival site on the idyllic beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, Sand In My Boots debuts May 16-18, 2025.

Sand In My Boots is more than a festival, it’s an invitation to enter Wallen’s universe. The event reimagines what a music festival experience can be by handing the reins over to Wallen to curate the line-up, adding his personal touch to every element of programming. Each artist, activity, and experience is driven by his excitement to share great music and create memories with fans, friends, and family. New fans will discover Wallen’s unexpected musical influences, passions, and interests while long-time followers may feel in on every detail.

The Sand In My Boots lineup is an eclectic mix of Wallen’s favorite artists and inspirations, led by key crossover collaborators like Post Malone and Diplo, and a deep pool of country powerhouses like Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Riley Green, Chase Rice, ERNEST, Ian Munsick, Nate Smith, Ella Langley, Paul Cauthen, Kameron Marlowe, Josh Ross, Morgan Wade, Hailey Whitters, Lauren Watkins, John Morgan and Laci Kaye Booth. The lineup also features hip-hop luminaries T-Pain, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Three 6 Mafia, Moneybagg Yo, and BigXthaPlug, plus indie alternative bands including The War on Drugs, 3 Doors Down, Future Islands, Real Estate, Wild Nothing, and more – all hand-picked from Wallen’s personal playlist. Wallen is bringing together artists from across genres to perform on the same lineup for the first time, breaking barriers while ensuring that fans can expect the unexpected with surprise artist collaborations all weekend long.

Wallen’s fingerprints extend across the festival site, offering experiences that reflect his fun-loving nature while capturing the vibrant spirit of Gulf Shores. With a blend of boardwalk charm and hometown warmth, fans can expect the ultimate tailgate and the best in beachside fun, promising a carefree celebration that feels both familiar and thrilling.

Sand In My Boots festival pass types offer something for everyone, spanning 3-Day only GA, Party Pit, VIP, Super VIP, and Livin’ The Dream options with various amenities unlocked at each tier. Amenities can include access to exclusive viewing areas and lounges, main stage in-ground swimming pools, complimentary bar and gourmet food options, private restrooms, dedicated festival entryways, and more. View what’s included at each pass tier here.

The picturesque beach destination of Gulf Shores is a hotspot for travelers from around the world. Just three hours from New Orleans, six from Atlanta, and eight from Nashville, it’s a central hub of the South. At Sand In My Boots, varying accommodation options are available for those traveling from near or far. From hotel packages that bundle passes and shuttle transportation to luxury suites at The Hideaway by Phoenix All Suites with private access to the festival, concierge services, balconies overlooking the Dangerous Stage, and more, Sand In My Boots has options for all preferences. Hotel Packages are on sale now here; no registration is required to purchase.

Sand In My Boots 2025 Lineup

2 Chainz

3 Doors Down

49 Winchester

Bailey Zimmerman

BigXthaPlug

Brooks & Dunn

Chase Rice

Diplo

Ella Langley

ERNEST

Future Islands

Hailey Whitters

HARDY

Ian Munsick

John Morgan

Josh Ross

Kameron Marlowe

Laci Kaye Booth

Lauren Watkins

Moneybagg Yo

Morgan Wade

Morgan Wallen

Nate Smith

Ole 60

Paul Cauthen

Post Malone

Real Estate

Riley Green

The War on Drugs

Three 6 Mafia

T-Pain

Treaty Oak Revival

Wild Nothing

Wiz Khalifa