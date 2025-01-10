TikTok Pushes Lemon8 And SaveMyTikToks Launches As Ban Looms

(Hypebot) — With a January 19 U.S. ban a strong possibility, TikTok is promoting sister app Lemon8 and SaveMyTikToks launches to help creators back up TikTok accounts to competitor Triller.

TikTok promotes Lemon8 and SaveMyTikToks launches as ban nears

TikTok is encouraging content creators to embrace its sister app, Lemon8. After struggling to gain transaction, the app which combines TikTok-style short-form videos and Instagram and Pinterest like photo sharing, Lemon8 adoption is soaring.

TokTok appears to be betting on Lemon8’s lower profile to avoid a similar shutdown. But since it shares the same ownership, China’s ByteDance and touts the the slogan “Powered by TikTok,” any reprieve may be temporary.

Triller launches SaveMyTikToks

TikTok competitor Triller is also working to take advantage of the uncertainty with the launch of SaveMyTikToks.com, which enables creators to back up all their TikTok videos by uploading them to Triller.

Amplify.ai, which Triller acquired in 2021 is powering the new upload site. Users must agree to Triller’s terms and then click the “Connect TikTok Account” button to provide Triller (via Amplify.ai) with access to their videos and profiles.

Triller utilizes AI to automatically edit clips into professional-looking music videos and claims over 250 million registered users globally. While several major music companies have filed actions against the app, Justin Bieber and Cardi B regularly posting content on the app

More TikTok Alternatives

While no transfer tool is available, creators are also embracing established platforms like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts as a TikTok alternatives.

