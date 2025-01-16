LA Fire Relief For Musicians, Music Professionals: Updated 1.16.25

LOS ANGELES (hypebot) – Hypebot continuously updated a list of LA Fire resources for musicians and music professionals, which was updated 1.16.25.

The stories of loss and devastation in Los Angeles, including for tens of thousands working in music, are unimaginable. However, there are also numerous examples of people and organizations trying to help.

UMG, Sony & WMG

Universal Music Group shared that at least 50 of its employees lost or were forced out of their homes. Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge pledged immediate support in a letter obtained by Hits Daily Double: “…at least 50 of our colleagues have been totally displaced, with many losing their homes entirely. With the fires still raging and threatening other areas of Los Angeles, unfortunately this is far from over.”

Warner Music Group and the Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund announced a $1 million pledge for relief and rebuilding efforts including MusiCares, the California Community Foundation, LAFD Foundation and Project Hope.

Sony announced that it would donate $5 million.

YouTube and Google will contribute $15 million toward relief efforts via organizations including Emergency Network Los Angeles, American Red Cross and the Center for Disaster Recovery.

Cancelled Grammy Events

On Monday, UMG cancelled all Grammy related parties and events, and will put those funds towards fire disaster relief. Warner Music Group, Sony Music. and BMG also cancelled their Grammy related events.

On Tuesday. the NMPA, Billboard, Friends ’N’ Family, Milk & Honey, Core Entertainment, and Luminate all cancelled their Grammy Week events.

Benefit Concerts & More

The Azoff family and rivals Live Nation and AEG are joining forces for a benefit concert called FireAid on January 30th at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. That’s days before the Grammy Awards, who on Monday announced they would proceed has planned.

Beyonce donated $2.5 million via her foundation to the effort. Metallica‘s foundation added $500,000.

The Grammys/MusiCares

The Recording Academy says that the Grammy Awards “will proceed as planned.” In a letter to members obtained by the LA Times, said that awards, scheduled to air on February 2 on CBS from the Crypto Arena in downtown L.A., will move forward “in close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources.”

“This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours,” said CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees chair Tammy Hurt in a statement.

The Recording Academy MusiCares foundation’s annual event will also go forward. This year’s event will feature a tribute to the Grateful Dead, and is set for the Friday preceding the Grammys.

More on MusiCares relief efforts below.

ASCAP

ASCAP will distribute $1 million in emergency fire relief to songwriters and composers in the Los Angeles area. Members must have suffered loss or damage to their primary residence or studio, or been evacuated from their homes as a result of the LA fires.

Details here.

MusiCares

The Recording Academy’s MusiCares are has pledged $1 million to support music professionals impacted by the wildfires. They are also seeking donations.

“We expect the disaster relief efforts in Los Angeles to be extraordinary, if even just on the basis of how many music people have lost their homes in the last day,” said MusiCares executive director Laura Segura. “MusiCares can help with short term emergent needs for those currently displaced, and then longer-term services as we get a handle on the full extent of how music people are impacted.”

Details here.

Discogs

The record-collecting platform will donate sales revenue on Friday Jan. 17 directly to MusiCares.

Details here.

Sound Royalties

Sound Royalties is launching a new Wildfire Relief Program to offer no-cost, no-fee royalty advances of up to $50,000 to qualified applicants whose primary residence or business is located in FEMA or California state-designated emergency zones. Sound Royalties does not require personal guarantees or financial statements, nor does the company take possession of copyrights. The program will remain open to applications through March 31, 2025.

Details here.

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund

The Sweet Relief Musicians Fund launched a fund for music professionals in Los Angeles County and the surrounding areas. Funds raised will go to help recoup the loss of music equipment, medical bills related to the fires and other living expenses.

Details here.

The 100 Percenters

The 100 Percenters group started the LA Wildfire Relief Fundraiser to benefit professional songwriters, producers, artists and music professionals. The fund will provide immediate grants up to $2,500 for housing, transportation and essentials; support rebuilding efforts with grants of up to $10,000 to replace equipment and “restore creative spaces”; and offer mental health support with grants of up to $2,000 for counseling and wellness services.

Details here.

We Are Moving the Needle

Their Microgrants Wildfire Relief Fund sill support “early and mid-career producers, engineers, and creators who have lost studio space or gear” in the wildfires.

Details here.

Guitar Center

Guitar Center is offering instrument replacement assistance for musicians who lost gear in the LA fires.

Details here.

Entertainment Community Fund

The Entertainment Community Fund is offering financial relief for all performing arts and entertainment professionals.

Details here.

The Black Music Action Coalition

The coalition announced a relief fund with a focus on Black residents and small businesses in the L.A. area The organization will disperse 100% of monies received.

Details here.

Inevitable Foundation

The Inevitable Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund will support disabled creatives impacted by the crisis.

Details here.

Seahorse Sound Studios

This Downtown LA studio space will store gear and equipment for evacuated musicians.

Good Boy Records

LA based Good Boy Records is offering free studio time in Studio City.

Details here.

Backline

Backline offers mental health and wellness services for music industry professionals and their families.

“Know that Backline is here for you and that you are not alone,” the organization wrote in an Instagram post. “You can reach out to us via our case submission form and a Case Manager will contact you to help you get the long-term support you need. If you need immediate assistance, please reach out to the Disaster Distress Hotline for free 24/7 support by calling 1-800-985-5990.”

Details here.

Entertainment Community Fund

Formerly known as the Actors Fund, the Entertainment Community Fund offers financial assistance to performing arts and entertainment professionals including for housing, healthcare, and other immediate needs

Details here.

Madlib

From Pitchfork: “Madlib has disclosed that he and his family lost their home in the wildfires that are spreading across the Los Angeles area. Due to “losing their home, decades of music, and equipment,” they’re seeking donations “to help Madlib with immediate personal needs, essentials like clothing, temporary housing, transportation costs and the tools Madlib needs to continue creating the music that has touched so many lives.”

Details here.

NAMM

NAMM has pledged $50,000 and seeking donations. The fund will provide assistance to NAMM members, employees of NAMM member companies, music education programs and music professionals effected by the fires.

For now at least, the 2025 NAMM Show will go on as planned January 21-25 in Anaheim, about 55 miles from the wildfires:.“NAMM will continue to monitor the situation daily as the winds calm down and fires are contained,”

Details here.

Consequence of Sound

The music site is selling a special edition of our Protect Live Music T-shirt, with 100% of proceeds going to benefit MusiCares. Plus, other items on sale at the Consequence Shop will have 100% of proceeds diverted to the World Central Kitchen.

Details here.

Agents vs. Assistants

The music industry site AvA is selling merch with 100% of the profits going to the California Fire Foundation.

Details here.

Dozens of Artist Go Fund Me campaigns

Chris Castle offers an overview of FEMA resources and how A GoFundMe and other aid may effect eligibility for federal funds.

Details here.

This doc lists dozens of musicians, producers, managers, agents and other music industry professionals effected by the LA fires and their individual Go Fund Me campaigns shared via The National Independent Talent Association (NITO).

Details here.

Others are taking a more DIY approach.