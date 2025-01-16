Boiler Room Acquired By Superstruct Entertainment

LONDON (vip-booking) – UK-based festival operator Superstruct Entertainment has acquired Boiler Room, the global live music and broadcast platform, from ticketing firm DICE for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition comes as Boiler Room marks its 15th anniversary.

Under the new ownership, Boiler Room will retain its brand identity, while DICE will continue as its official ticketing partner.

“As we turn 15 and enter our next stage of growth, we`re excited to be partnering with Superstruct for this chapter,” Boiler Room founder Blaise Belleville (pictured) said. “We feel in good company with their roster of brands, they offer us new opportunities to grow, whilst understanding the importance of staying true to the authenticity that, at its core, is what makes Boiler Room special.”

Superstruct, which owns festivals such as Sónar, Brunch Electronik, and Flow Festival, was itself acquired last year by investment firm KKR and later secured funding from CVC.