Reservoir Media Acquires Music Publishing Catalog Of Lastrada Entertainment

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) – Reservoir Media has officially acquired the music publishing catalog of Lastrada Entertainment, a family-run company founded by Herb Moelis in 1987.

Over the past four decades, Lastrada Entertainment, operated by Stephen and Larry Moelis, has built an impressive catalog of over 5,600 compositions spanning various genres from the 1960s to contemporary music. Some notable songs in the collection include Jim Croce’s “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” and “Time In A Bottle,” Captain & Tennille’s “Love Will Keep Us Together,” Zapp’s “More Bounce To The Ounce,” and The Whispers‘ “And The Beat Goes On.”

The catalog’s influence continues to grow thanks to its frequent music sampling. Songs like 2Pac’s “California Love,” Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together,” and Will Smith’s “Miami” are all feature samples from the Lastrada catalog, helping to maintain their relevance.

This vast catalog also includes songs performed by legendary artists such as Neil Sedaka, Dolly Parton, Glen Campbell, The Carpenters, Pitbull, Eminem, Notorious B.I.G., Leon Bridges, and H.E.R.

Rell Lafargue, president and chief operating officer of Reservoir Media, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, saying, “We have always admired Lastrada and the incredible catalog that Stephen and Larry have cultivated. Their innovative approach to sampling and syncs has elevated these songs to iconic status.”

Lafargue continued, “We’re honored that Reservoir will now steward the Lastrada catalog, and we’re committed to preserving and building on the legacy the Moelis family has created.”

Stephen Moelis, president of Lastrada, shared his thoughts on the deal, stating, “Our family takes great pride in the catalog we’ve been a part of for decades, as well as the relationships we’ve built with talented songwriters. Passing the torch to Reservoir feels like a natural progression, and we’re grateful to Golnar Khosrowshahi, Rell Lafargue, and the Reservoir team for taking on the responsibility of managing some of the most iconic songs of all time.”