City Winery’s Michael Dorf Featured On Evan Toth’s Sharp Notes Podcast

(CelebrityAccess) — Michael Dorf, founder and chief executive of the independent venue chain City Winery, recently appeared as the featured guest on Evan Toth’s Sharp Notes Podcast.

Hosted by Evan Toth, a seasoned musician and business veteran with over 20 years of experience, the Sharp Notes Podcast engages in conversations with artists and industry figures about music, sound production, and media.

Previous guests on the podcast have included notable figures such as Roger Eno, Seun Kuti, Andy Summers, and Paula Cole, among others.

In the latest episode, Dorf participated in an insightful discussion covering the origins of the Knitting Factory and City Winery, the importance of effective team building, and more.

Check it out here: