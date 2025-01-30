Chrissy Greco Named Head of Marketing At Activated Events

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Activated Events, an independent live events company, announced the appointment of Chrissy Greco as Head of Marketing.

In her new role, Greco will oversee Activated Events marketing as the company expands its live events portfolio to more than 30 dates a year.

With more than 15 years of experience in the live events industry, Greco most recently served as Head of Brand & Product Marketing at JamBase, where she oversaw the design and execution of campaigns that ranged from marketing intimate venue dates to large scale festivals.

“Chrissy’s experience in both creative and data-driven marketing is exactly what we need as we scale our operations,” said Steve Thacher, CEO of Activated Events. “Her ability to understand fan behavior, develop impactful narratives, and execute results-driven strategies will be instrumental in helping us expand our presence in the live events space.”

“Activated Events has a remarkable vision for live music events, and I’m honored to bring my experience to the dynamic team that’s dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for music fans,” added Greco.

Greco’s hiring comes amid a period of growth for the Activated Events team. Earlier this week, the company announced the hire of Amy Fosgate as Senior Talent Buyer.