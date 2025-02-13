Laura Gonzalez Promoted To Vice President Of Marketing For Disney Music Group

BURBANK (CelebrityAccess) – Laura Gonzalez has been promoted to Vice President (VP) of Marketing for Disney Music Group (DMG), it was announced today by DMG President Ken Bunt.

As VP of Marketing for DMG, Gonzalez will lead the Disney-branded marketing team, shaping the strategies for music and soundtracks across the Disney portfolio, including Disney Live Action, Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Disney Branded Television, Disney Parks & Experiences, Disney Theatrical and Disney Concerts. In addition, Gonzalez will oversee marketing for DMG playlists, special projects, music franchises, catalog, Disney Music Emporium and DMG activations at the D23 Ultimate Fan Events.

Said Bunt, “Since joining DMG in 2008, Laura has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation, spearheading marketing for key initiatives such as Disney Music Emporium, Disney flagship playlists and Disney Concerts. Her expertise also has been instrumental in shaping the marketing strategies for music across film, television, theme parks and stage productions, including ‘Encanto,’ ‘Turning Red,’ ‘Moana 2,’ and ‘Frozen on Broadway.’”

Added Gonzalez, “Bringing Disney music to fans around the world has always given me a great sense of pride. I’m grateful for this opportunity, and look forward to working with our talented marketing team and with all the different business units in The Walt Disney Company to deliver the future and preserve the legacy of Disney’s music.”

Prior to her appointment, Gonzalez served as Director of Marketing for DMG. Before her tenure at DMG, Laura served as Brand Manager at Lexicon Marketing for a Hispanic market flagship product. Gonzalez started her marketing career at Mary Kay Cosmetics in Monterrey, Mexico, as a marketing coordinator. She completed her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Marketing from Instituto Tecnologico de Monterrey, one of the most prestigious business schools in Latin America. Gonzalez was recently celebrated as one of Billboard Magazine’s Women in Music 2024.