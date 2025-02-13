Sweet Relief Musicians Fund Honors Joan Baez With Tom Morello, Bonnie Raitt And More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Sweet Relief Musicians Fund celebrated the legacy of legendary folk singer Joan Baez on Saturday, February 8, at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco. The event featured astounding performances from Emmylou Harris, Rosanne Cash, Margo Price, Bonnie Raitt, Tom Morello, Joe Henry, Lucinda Williams, Taj Mahal, Joan, and special surprise appearances by Jackson Browne and the Glide Ensemble. The legendary Linda Ronstadt, actress Monica Barbaro, and local counterculture icon Wavy Gravy were in attendance for an incredible evening

Aric Steinberg, Executive Director at Sweet Relief Musicians Fund said, “We’re thrilled to celebrate 30 years of Sweet Relief while honoring the great Joan Baez and her amazing career. Joan has supported our charity for many years, and it was a privilege to honor her alongside so many incredible artists. It was a night to remember, and I’m so grateful to Joan and all of the performers who will help ensure that our music community continues to have Sweet Relief as a resource for emergency financial assistance.”

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides services and financial assistance for career musicians and music industry professionals. Grants are earmarked for medical and vital living expenses, including insurance premiums, prescriptions, medical treatment and operative procedures, housing, food, utilities, and other necessities.

100% of all donations to Sweet Relief for California fire relief are being distributed to victims; Sweet Relief is covering all fees. You can donate to the Sweet Relief Natural Disaster Relief Fund HERE.