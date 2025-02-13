Dignity Health And The City Of Bakersfield Announce Naming Rights Partnership

BAKERSFIELD (CelebrityAccess) – The City of Bakersfield, California, and Dignity Health announced an expanded naming-rights partnership for one of the region’s most prominent venues. Originally known as Centennial Garden and most recently as Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center, the downtown complex will be rebranded as Dignity Health Arena, Theater and Convention Center next month.

An official unveiling of the newly renamed venue is scheduled for mid-March 2025.

“Partnering with Dignity Health to rename our city’s entertainment and events complex reflects a shared commitment to community well-being and growth,” said Christian Clegg, city manager. “This new chapter signals a step forward in fostering connections and opportunities for everyone who calls this place home.”

Dignity Health, Kern County’s leading healthcare system, has been a valued community partner for decades. This 11–year investment shows Dignity Health’s commitment to the community’s growing needs. This partnership will be vital to improving public health education, including health fairs and prevention screenings.

“As we expand our partnership in Bakersfield, Dignity Health is proud to be part of a shared vision that not only brings major concerts and events to our community but also creates a space for local gatherings and moments that belong to every member of Kern County,” added B.J. Predum, central valley market president, Dignity Health. “This is more than a venue — it’s a symbol of our commitment to honoring and uplifting the community we serve.”

Managed by ASM Global, Dignity Health Arena, Theater and Convention Center features a 10,000-capacity arena, 3,000-seat theater and 17,840-square-foot convention center. The venue will continue to host concerts, performances, sporting events and community events annually. The arena has attracted top artists to its stage, such as Elton John, Zach Bryan, Peso Pluma, Chris Stapleton, Gabriel Iglesias and Jelly Roll and is home to the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors and host of the California Interscholastic Federation’s State High School Wrestling Championships.

The complex has also recently hosted several community events and programs, including the United Farm Workers National Convention, California Forward State Economic Summit, California Math Teacher’s Annual Conference, Bakersfield Recycles Day, job shadowing with local students from Kern High School District, and multiple junior high, high school and college graduations.

“We are thrilled to expand our longstanding partnership with Dignity Health, which has been a valued corporate sponsor and suite holder at the arena for years,” said Adam Miller, general manager of Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center for ASM Global. “Now, as they take on the naming rights, this partnership further solidifies our shared commitment to Bakersfield. We look forward to working even more closely with Dignity Health to create unforgettable experiences for our guests and continue making a positive impact in our community.”